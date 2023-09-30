Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.