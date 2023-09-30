Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $822.96 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $806.16 and its 200-day moving average is $779.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.