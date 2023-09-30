Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. ITT comprises about 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ITT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,747,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $97.89 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

