Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $377.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

