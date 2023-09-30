Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 7,971 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

