Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 985 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 186.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

