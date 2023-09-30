Round Rock Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a market cap of $242.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

