Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWY opened at $153.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.94. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

