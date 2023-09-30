Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

