Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VV stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.