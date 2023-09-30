Round Rock Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $75.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
