Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

