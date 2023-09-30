RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $71.97 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

