RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $257.99

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.99 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 233.60 ($2.85). RWS shares last traded at GBX 234.40 ($2.86), with a volume of 527,012 shares trading hands.

RWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 265 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.74) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.17. The company has a market cap of £917.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

