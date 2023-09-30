Sabal Trust CO Buys 2,270 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Southern were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 21,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 9.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 434.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.