Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

