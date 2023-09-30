Sabal Trust CO Invests $343,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

