Sabal Trust CO Makes New $217,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,047,000 after buying an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $691.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $708.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.86. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $484.52 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.