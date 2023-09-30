Sabal Trust CO Sells 145 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

HON stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

