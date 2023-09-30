Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $4.66 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 773,370 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 629,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,070.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 603,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8,845.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 380,340 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

