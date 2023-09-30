Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $61.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.94.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.