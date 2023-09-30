Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.8% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $58.30. 11,279,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

