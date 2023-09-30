Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 41000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Featured Articles

