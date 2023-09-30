Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 12,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 56,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGII. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 376,324 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.0% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 45.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 327,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 102,575 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 381.2% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 307,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 243,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,059 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

