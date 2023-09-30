SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($11.71).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEGRO Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 104,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £795,351.54 ($971,243.79). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGRO opened at GBX 719.40 ($8.78) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 735.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 759.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 684.20 ($8.36) and a one year high of GBX 920.20 ($11.24).

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently -989.01%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

