Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 19.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,643,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,034 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 68.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

