ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.96. 1,337,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

