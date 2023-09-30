Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Up 1.3%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 78,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 33,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 10,723.63%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

