Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.10. 3,273,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,596. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

