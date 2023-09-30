Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,550,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,931. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

