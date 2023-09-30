Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 2,859,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,171. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLO

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.