Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIOP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.78%.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.