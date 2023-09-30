Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,844 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

