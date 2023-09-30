Shopify’s (SHOP) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.37.

Shopify stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $286,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,333,000 after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

