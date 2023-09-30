Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 50.8%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

3i Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $12.86 on Friday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

