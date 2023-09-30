Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Declines By 57.9%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BBU opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.38 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.27). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 1,250.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

