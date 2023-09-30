Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Decreases By 58.3%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $50.56 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

