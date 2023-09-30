Short Interest in i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Expands By 126.7%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on i3 Energy from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.
