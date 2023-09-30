Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Rises By 35.9%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the August 31st total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 825.2 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. Taisei has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

