Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Increases By 84.0%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the August 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

