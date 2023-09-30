ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SUAC) Trading Up 0.2%

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 112.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 891,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 472,746 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 72,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Company Profile

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focuses on identifying businesses in technology and cybersecurity.

