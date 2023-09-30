Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.10 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $170.10 million and $4.11 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,944.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00243941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00876153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00544755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00059502 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00116658 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,223,325,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,200,753,879 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

