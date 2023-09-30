Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.01

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $19.28. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 13,835 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSRR

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $280.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.