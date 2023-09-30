Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.98. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 52,452 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

