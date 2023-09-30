Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.