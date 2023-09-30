Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.41 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

