Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

