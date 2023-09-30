Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 955,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

