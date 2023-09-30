Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $196.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

