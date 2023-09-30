Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $509.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.73. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.85 and a one year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

